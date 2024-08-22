Nearly 1,000 free meals delivered to Warwickshire children during summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 1,000 free meals have been delivered to children across Warwickshire during the summer holidays thanks to a partnership.

The Midcounties Co-operative partnered with Warwickshire County Council to deliver the meals.

As part of the council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, The Midcounties Co-operative has supported children who receive free school meals during term time but are without that support throughout the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midcounties colleague volunteers packing up the free meals. Photo supplied

Launched in 2021, the HAF programme is a free, government-funded program open to children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

The programme provides those children with access to activities and healthy meals during the Easter, Christmas, and summer holidays.

Since 2021, Midcounties colleague volunteers have helped to deliver meals to more than 90,000 children across the Midcounties region.

Alongside the work done with Warwickshire County Council on the HAF programme, The Midcounties Co-operative has also worked with other local councils to provide gift cards to those families needing more support during the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Westall, chief values officer, The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Building a fairer, more ethical and sustainable future is always at the centre of everything we do as a Society, and we’re proud to have supported the HAF programme since its inception.

“It’s crucial that we all continue to look for more ways to support families and ensure everyone has enough to eat, especially during the summer holidays when that consistent support is often not available. I want to thank all our colleagues, members and customers who have helped us to make a meaningful difference and help support people across the Midcounties region.”