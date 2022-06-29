New 2021 census figures show how much the Warwick district population is rising

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The first results of the 2021 census are in – and, as expected, they show that the Warwick district has seen its population increase over the last decade.

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been an eight per cent rise in the number of people living in the Warwick district.

On census day, 148,500 people were living in the area – up from 137,648 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 525 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 487 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – the Warwick district’s population is now 49.8 per cent male and 50.2 per cent female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in the Warwick district were 49.9 per cent male and 50.1 per cent female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 10.9 per cent under-10s and 16.7 per cent over-65s, but this had changed to 10.5 per cent and 18.9 per cent respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3 per cent over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 6.2 per cent increase in the West Midlands, where the population rose to 5,950,800 from 5,601,847 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of the Warwick district:

1981: 113,113

1991: 116,299

2001: 125,932

2011: 137,648

2021: 148,500

Historic populations of the West Midlands:

1981: 5,098,609

1991: 5,150,187

2001: 5,267,308

2011: 5,601,847

2021: 5,950,800

How do official population figures compare to estimates?

We now have more robust figures on the size and characteristics of Warwick’s population.

But how do they compare to estimates which are used by decision makers in central and local government to understand their communities’ needs?

ONS statisticians estimated there were 144,909 people of all ages living in the Warwick district as of mid-2020 – below the 2021 census figure of 148,500.

This could have a knock-on effect as ONS statistics are used to form policies for the area.

The ONS noted that population change in certain areas "may reflect how the coronavirus pandemic affected people’s choice of usual residence on census day".