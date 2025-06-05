New 20mph speed limits have been brought in for more roads in Warwick.

Warwickshire County Council said it is keen to increase the 20mph ‘zone’ in the town, with some roads already signed up and others set to follow in the future.

In the council documents it said that extending the 20mph speed limit area “will help improve the environment by reducing the risk of conflict between vehicular traffic, pedestrians and other road users, avoiding danger to persons or other traffic using the road and for preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising.”

It will join onto the current 20mph limits already in place in the area in: Tennyson Avenue, Kipling Avenue, Byron Avenue, Shelley Avenue, Masefield Avenue and Longfellow Avenue.

Here’s the list of roads that have been changed to 20mph

Shakespeare Avenue – the full stretch of road between its junctions with A4189 Hampton Road and A429 Stratford Road.

Browning Avenue – the full stretch of road between the junctions with Shakespeare Avenue and Goldsmith Avenue.

Milton Avenue – the full stretch of road between the junctions with Browning Avenue / Wordsworth Avenue and Burns Avenue.

Burns Avenue – the full stretch of road between its junctions with Milton Avenue and Goldsmith Avenue.

Wordsworth Avenue – the full stretch of road between its junctions with Browning Avenue / Milton Avenue and Goldsmith Avenue.

Goldsmith Avenue – the full stretch of road between its junctions with Wordsworth Avenue and A4189 Hampton Road.

Hampton Road (service road only) – from its junction with Goldsmith Avenue for a distance of 477 metres in a south-westerly direction along the service road only

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "There is a drive to expand the 20mph initiative across Warwick and delegated budget - funding for county councillors to bring about small level adaptations and improvements on and around the highways - has been used by local members to bring this about.

The new 20mph zones (shown in blue) and the current 20mph zones (shown in green). Photo by Warwickshire County Council

"Shakespeare Drive and its surrounding roads are the first area in Warwick to benefit from the 20mph speed limit initiative, with St Laurence Avenue, between Stratford Road and the A4189 Henley Road following next – this 20mph proposal is currently being advertised and is awaiting approval.

"After this, plans are in place to introduce a 20mph speed limit to Wathen Road/Lyttleton Road and surrounding roads by Warwick Hospital."