New art trail launched in Warwick as part of Warwickshire Open Studios' Summer Art Weeks
The ‘Summer Art Weeks’ runs from June 21 to July 6 and invites the community to visit a range of artists in their home or community venue.
This year, Warwick has two new venues exhibiting as well as a new ‘Warwick Trail’.
The ‘Warwick Trail’ guides people around the different venues they can visit and includes for the first time, St Mary’s Church and the Visitor Information Centre, plus venues on: Mallory Drive, Smith Street, Woodcote Road, Wharf Street, Fields Court, Myton Road and Leek Wootton.
Warwickshire Open Studios sees more than 350 artists and makers taking part at 115 venues across Warwickshire and Coventry.
All artists offer art for sale but there is no expectation or pressure to buy anything.
It offers the community the chance to visit venues and drop by for a chat and often a drink and cake. It also is run by the artists themselves and entry is free to all venues, and everyone is welcome.
One Warwick artist, Janette Eslick, is exhibiting to help raise funds for Priory Pools Community Centre. She said: “I opened for the first time last year and loved getting all my artwork ready to share with everyone.
"I am a trustee of Priory Pools Community Centre and thought this year was a great chance to support them by donating 100 per cent of my profits to their campaign to raise funds for a new community centre for Warwick.
“I am a keen amateur and love sharing places I have been lucky to visit, that have inspired me to paint.
"You will find a lot of coastal views, and water or nature-inspired watercolours or acrylics, all at affordable prices plus prints and cards.
“I also have other gifts kindly donated by ‘Woolly Wonders’ and a range of plants for sale for extra donations.
“You don’t have to be a serious art-lover to drop by. Just drop in for a chat. No charge for a cool drink and chance to meet our friendly bantams.
“Come and enjoy some time out in a quiet, peaceful garden room.”
Other Warwick-based artists have been involved for many years and have established venues, including ‘Art at Wharf Street’ in the Coach House Studio and Gallery in Wharf Street, which this year features a group of nine artists in a coach house studio and garden.
There will be a range of ceramics, jewellery and paintings in a that is usually a working studio.
This venue features eight ceramicists and Warwickshire Open Studio bursary winner Zelie, a painter, with a collection of oil paintings, exploring portraits and figures.
Art in Wharf Street and Janette Eslick Art will be open June 27 to June 29.
Janette’s venue is in Myton Road next door to Myton School. To see some of Janette’s art go to: https://www.instagram.com/janette_eslick_art
To find out more about all artists and their opening times, go to: https://www.warwickshireopenstudios.org/ where venues can be searched and trail maps can be downloaded.