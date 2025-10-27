New Banking Hub opens in Kenilworth
Cash Access UK opened its new permanent site in Talisman Square on Friday October 24.
The hub is open every weekday from 9am to 5pm, and there will also be community banker service where customers can talk to representatives from their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues.
Days scheduled for a bank representative are as follows:
- Monday: NatWest
- Tuesday: HSBC
- Wednesday: Lloyds
- Thursday: Barclays
- Friday: Santander
Speaking about the opening on the day, a spokesperson from Kenilworth Town Council said: “Official opening of the Banking Hub in Talisman Square took place today with a tour and ribbon cutting ceremony by the Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr James Kennedy.
"It was a fabulous turnout for the event and a wonderful facility for our town.”
Kenilworth’s banking hub was recommended following the closure of the town’s final bank branch.
While the site for the permanent hub was being refurbished, a temporary hub was opened in Kenilworth Library, which has now closed.
This is the third hub to open in Warwickshire following Alcester and Warwick.
Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, said: “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Kenilworth hub in its permanent home, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the community.
"Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions, and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.”