New Banking Hub opens in Kenilworth

The opening of the new Banking Hub in Kenilworth. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council

A new Banking Hub has opened in Kenilworth town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash Access UK opened its new permanent site in Talisman Square on Friday October 24.

The hub is open every weekday from 9am to 5pm, and there will also be community banker service where customers can talk to representatives from their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues.

The Mayor of Kenilworth inside the new Banking Hub. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council

Days scheduled for a bank representative are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday: NatWest

Tuesday: HSBC

Wednesday: Lloyds

Thursday: Barclays

Friday: Santander

Speaking about the opening on the day, a spokesperson from Kenilworth Town Council said: “Official opening of the Banking Hub in Talisman Square took place today with a tour and ribbon cutting ceremony by the Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr James Kennedy.

"It was a fabulous turnout for the event and a wonderful facility for our town.”

Kenilworth’s banking hub was recommended following the closure of the town’s final bank branch.

While the site for the permanent hub was being refurbished, a temporary hub was opened in Kenilworth Library, which has now closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the third hub to open in Warwickshire following Alcester and Warwick.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, said: “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Kenilworth hub in its permanent home, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the community.

"Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions, and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.”