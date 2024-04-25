New bicycle hire business to open at popular Warwickshire cycling and walking path

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bicycle hire business will soon open at a popular walking and cycling path in Warwickshire.

The Stratford Greenway railway carriage, which housed Stratford Bike Hire for several years, will be removed tomorrow (Friday April 26) and replaced with a new bicycle hiring company next to the well-loved Bobby’s café carriage, which will remain in place.

The business will offer visitors a selection of different bikes and carts to suit a variety of needs and provide regular opening hours tailored to seasonal demand.

Final details of the agreement between Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service and the incoming business are expected to be confirmed over the next few weeks, at which point further information will be shared with the public.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, shared: “We are sad to say goodbye to the carriage that has housed the Stratford Bike Hire for many years and would like to say thank you to its former operator who has worked hard providing a valued service to our visitors.

"We are, however, very excited to introduce the new bike hire company to Stratford’s residents and visitors.

