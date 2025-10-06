New bike hire facility launches at Kenilworth Station

A new bicycle hire facility has opened at Kenilworth Station.

The automated Brompton Bike Hire dock allows people to make use of one of 12 folding bicycles.

Users will need to sign up to membership of Brompton Bike Hire, which enables them to hire and return bikes using a smartphone app or online from any of Brompton’s docks which now number more than 80.

Reservations can be made up to 24 hours ahead of the booking and there is a flat hire fee of £5 per day.

Kenilworth MP Sir Jeremy Wright and Councillor Jennifer Warren who is Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for transport and planning with two of the new foldable Brompton Bikes at the new facility at Kenilworth Station. Credit: Warwickshire County Council.

The bicycles can be retained for as long as the user wishes.

The installation includes a compact and secure locker-style docking system that protects the bikes from the elements and minimises the risk of theft or vandalism.

The unit is also solar-powered, further enhancing its environmental credentials and ease of use.

The facility was funded through the West Midlands Railway’s Your Community, Your Fund initiative.

Its installation came about through the joint efforts of Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Kenilworth MP Sir Jeremy Wright.

Councillor Jennifer Warren, WCC’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: "The introduction of Brompton Bike Hire at Kenilworth Station will not only enhance the connectivity of the area but also encourage healthier travel options for residents and visitors alike.

“This pilot project reflects our commitment to supporting active travel and reducing car dependency, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community."

“2025 marks 200 years of rail travel and stations across the country are being celebrated as part of the Railway 200 project.

"Kenilworth Station is a key local asset, providing opportunities for rail travel from Kenilworth, creating opportunities for residents and supporting local tourism by bringing visitors into the town.”

Sir Jeremy added: "I am delighted to see the Unfolding Kenilworth project come to fruition.

"Having advocated for a bike hire facility at Kenilworth Station for some time, I am confident that this scheme will bring significant benefits to the local community.

"It will offer a flexible and convenient travel option, enhancing the appeal of Kenilworth to visitors while also supporting residents in making more sustainable travel choices.

"I am proud to have supported this successful bid and look forward to the scheme’s positive outcomes."

Pupils from St. John's Primary School and Kenilworth School and Sixth Form lent their creative minds to the project.

Isadora McAinsh, a sixth form student from Kenilworth Secondary, provided a detailed design that features on the side of the bike dock.

Pupils from St John's contributed by naming each of the Brompton bikes.

These include, Shuttle, Cosmic, Rider, Mermaid Blue, Nitro, Roller and Universe.

Kenilworth station reopened on April 30 2018 on the site of the former station which closed on 18th January 1965.

Two stained glass windows from the original station were donated by residents and are now incorporated into the new station building.

The station is currently served by an hourly West Midlands Trains service between Leamington and Nuneaton on the Elephant & Bear Line.

It had a footfall of almost 140,000 between 2023 and 2024.

More information about active travel in Warwickshire can be found online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel