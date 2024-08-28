Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New bike racks have been installed at Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

The council says the stands next to the pavilion are part of the legacy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They were donated following a successful bid by Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council, with the installation cost paid for by Leamington Town Council.

Pictured: The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Judith Clarke, with Leamington Parkrun run directors, volunteers and runners; Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council staff and Warwick District Council ward councillor Jess Harrison. Photo supplied

A recent visit to Leamington parkrun by the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Judith Clarke, saw the cycle racks in full use.

Cllr Clarke said: “I was delighted to see the newly installed cycle stands in Newbold Comyn.

"They were all occupied and clearly popular with the cyclists who are involved in the Leamington parkrun, which takes place every Saturday morning.

"It is good to see WDC helping to promote healthy living by supporting the Parkrun.”

Cllr Lowell Williams, portfolio holder for climate change at Warwick District Council, added: “The installation of the cycle racks is the result of effective collaboration between the councils and local campaign group, Cycleways.

"We will continue to work together to coordinate and increase cycle parking facilities within the district.”