New bin collections in Warwick district have led to reduction of nearly 4,400 tonnes in waste, says council

New bin collections in the Warwick district has seen a reduction of nearly 4,400 tonnes in waste collected, say Warwick District Council.

One year on from the introduction of the new 123+ Waste Collection Service, WDC is looking to measure the impact of the service both environmentally and in terms of changes to household habits and behaviours.

New bin collections in the Warwick district has seen a reduction of nearly 4,400 tonnes in waste collected. Photo by Leamington Courier

The move was not without it controversies, with many people complaining about the length of time between the bin collections – and many not getting collections on time.

But according to the council’s statistics, since August 2022 the overall recycling rate in the district has increased by almost seven per cent up to 60.5 per cent – higher than the national rate of 44 per cent.

Over the same period there has been a reduction of almost 4,400 tonnes in the amount of waste collected – equivalent to a double decker bus load every single day.

The council says this is due in part to the weekly kerbside food waste collections and a wider variety of materials being recycled.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “There’s no doubt that the new service has brought about changes to the way a majority of households deal with waste, allowing us to collect more items such as black plastic and TetraPak cartons for recycling and also convert food waste to generate clean energy.

“We would however be interested to hear from residents about their experiences of the 123+ service and whether over the past year local people have been recycling more at home or are now more conscious of what they are buying or throwing away.

"They are invited to share their views by completing our short online survey.

“It’s also now important for us to address the areas of the district, particularly flats and those with communal facilities, who as yet are unable to reap the benefits of the new scheme.”