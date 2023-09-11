The cafe, visitor centre and gift shop have been opened at the site.

After a two-year £4.5m repair and restoration project, part of Warwick’s historic Lord Leycester has reopened to the public.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) and local donations have helped transform the buildings into a visitor experience with a new visitor centre, café, gift shop, and improved access.

The cafe in the Great Hall at the Lord Leycester in Warwick. Photo by Gill Fletcher

Some work is still taking place, meaning some of the site is still closed off to visitors.

The café is open for both ticket and non-ticket holders and well-behaved dogs.

Located in the timber-beamed Great Hall, where food has been served for more than 700 years, the menu offers an all-day breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

In 1617 Sir Fulke Greville, Earl of Warwick, hosted a three-day banquet in the Great Hall for King James I.

The King James I seal, commemorates the event and for the first time since the 1950’s has been revealed for the public to see.

The seal is a meter and a half in diameter and was covered by a false ceiling in the late 1950’s. The initials of the two builders who closed up the seal is painted in the corner.

Funding from Warwick Court Leet, kicked off the “Reveal the Seal” project and now, this historically significant artefact can be seen by everyone who visits the Lord Leycester café.

The café is now run by Fat Birds, known for their popular café along Warwick Street in Leamington.

The owners, in partnership with the Lord Leycester have designed a Tudor inspired menu based on historical recipes, and seasonal specialties that include traditional Frumenty and Noonshine, as well as classic, homemade dishes, all day breakfasts and a special afternoon cream tea called the Elizabeth 1.

During September, the café is offering a complimentary scone if you buy a tea or coffee.

Every Sunday from October the café will offer a traditional Sunday roast – with 10 per cent off if booked in advance.