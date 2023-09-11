Volunteers in Warwickshire needed for new Marie Curie service providing company and support to people near the end of their life
An end of life charity is looking for people in Warwickshire to come forward to join a new service that is launching soon.
Following success elsewhere in the country, the Marie Curie Hospital Companion service in Warwickshire will provide ‘life enhancing’ companionship and support to people approaching the end of their life.
The Companions are specially trained volunteers who sit with patients in hospital. They listen, hold a hand, or provide companionship and help hospital staff to enhance the care and support provided to patients and their families.
They also offer respite for families and they can provide support and signposting help to bereaved families.
Denise Nally, volunteer coordinator at Marie Curie West Midlands Hospice, said: “The reality for a small number of dying patients in hospital is that they may spend long periods of time alone or have little company.
"Some may have family present, but they can often feel overwhelmed and isolated themselves.
“Whether it’s being there to give a few hours of comfort, a sympathetic ear or practical information, companions tailor their support according to people’s needs.
“Marie Curie Hospital Companions are all based locally and are specially trained to enable them to provide patients nearing the end of their life with appropriate emotional and practical support.
"We hope that anyone with a few hours to spare each week will get in touch to join our team.”
If anyone can commit to one weekly three-hour shift they should contact Denise to find out more on 07385 389 310 or email: [email protected]