The property is set in two acres of land. Photo by Mr and Mrs ClarkeThe property is set in two acres of land. Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke
The property is set in two acres of land. Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke

Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning home near Kenilworth with 'breath-taking' views of the countryside

This gallery takes a look at a converted barn which is set in two acres of land.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST

A converted barn near Kenilworth with what has been described as ‘breath-taking’ countryside views has been put on the market.

Known as Swallows Barn, the property is located in Meer End Road in Honiley and has been listed for £1,800,000 with estate agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.

According to the agents, the four bed home was originally built in 1865, saying “this converted barn offers a truly unique living experience, offering total privacy and tranquillity with breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside.”

The property is set in two acres of land, which includes gardens and a paddock. Within the gardens there is also a pond.

There are also outbuildings which have been modernised, which currently house the laundry room, a toilet and a gym.

For more information contact Mr and Mrs Clarke on: 0115 697 5949

For additional photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139485335

