New B&Q store opens in Leamington

A new B&Q store has opened in Leamington. Photo by Ian Tuttle

The new B&Q store in Leamington has now opened.

The new 32,000 square store in Myton Road has opened on the site of the former Homebase store.

Colleagues marked the opening today (Wednesday April 16) with live music from the Royal Spa Brass, free plants and gift cards for its first customers, a visit from the Dulux dog, and a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by the Deputy Mayor of Leamington, Councillor Ruggy Singh.

The new B&Q Leamington store opened on April 16. Photo by Ian Tuttle

Sean Heenan, B&Q regional director for the south who attended the opening said: “It was great to be able to welcome customers into our brand-new Royal Leamington Spa store today and bring the B&Q and Tradepoint offer to the community.

“It’s fantastic work from our colleagues across the business to bring these stores to life, and see them transformed with B&Q branding.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our customers into store and bringing our extensive offer of home improvement products and services to more customers across the UK and Ireland.”