New business heading to Kenilworth joins this year's Rotary Advent calendar
A new business heading to Kenilworth has joined this year's Rotary Advent calendar.
The Kenilworth Advent Calendar features 120 prizes donated by businesses across the town and has been valued at more than £6,000.
Prizes are set to be won at the rate of five per day during Advent.
They cover a wide range of services and goods, from an air-conditioner service to lunches and dinners, to beauty treatments and shoes, with lots of other stuff in between.
One prize is a £250 voucher to spend on jewellery donated by The Jones Family Jewellers, which is soon to open in Talisman Square.
It will be opening on January 15 after redecorating the shop, which is currently occupied by Sylvesters, whose retirement sale ends on December 31.
The Jones Family Jewellers have had an store in Leamington, just off Park Street, for 30 years and will continue to operate there.
The calendar is created by Kenilworth Rotary Club to raise money for charities and good causes in and around the town.
For those who have bought a calendar, during Advent, to find out if yours has a winning number they need to go to www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk where there will be a page which looks like the front of the Advent calendar.
People should then click on that day’s date and the door will open to reveal the winning number alongside each prize.
If anyone would like to buy the Kenilworth Advent Calendar but do not want to carrying it home, the Rotary Club is offering a delivery service or, alternatively, a digital Calendar.
To buy a calendar go to: https://www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk/