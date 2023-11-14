New business heading to Kenilworth joins this year's Rotary Advent calendar

There are 120 prizes up for grabs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new business heading to Kenilworth has joined this year's Rotary Advent calendar.

The Kenilworth Advent Calendar features 120 prizes donated by businesses across the town and has been valued at more than £6,000.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kenilworth Advent Calendar features 120 prizes donated by businesses across the town and one prize is a £250 voucher to spend on jewellery donated by The Jones Family Jewellers, which is soon to open in Talisman Square. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prizes are set to be won at the rate of five per day during Advent.

They cover a wide range of services and goods, from an air-conditioner service to lunches and dinners, to beauty treatments and shoes, with lots of other stuff in between.

One prize is a £250 voucher to spend on jewellery donated by The Jones Family Jewellers, which is soon to open in Talisman Square.

It will be opening on January 15 after redecorating the shop, which is currently occupied by Sylvesters, whose retirement sale ends on December 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jones Family Jewellers have had an store in Leamington, just off Park Street, for 30 years and will continue to operate there.

The calendar is created by Kenilworth Rotary Club to raise money for charities and good causes in and around the town.

For those who have bought a calendar, during Advent, to find out if yours has a winning number they need to go to www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk where there will be a page which looks like the front of the Advent calendar.

People should then click on that day’s date and the door will open to reveal the winning number alongside each prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If anyone would like to buy the Kenilworth Advent Calendar but do not want to carrying it home, the Rotary Club is offering a delivery service or, alternatively, a digital Calendar.