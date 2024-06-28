New cafe and bar in Kenilworth set to open at former charity shop site this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new cafe and bar in Kenilworth is set to open at former charity shop site this weekend.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is opening Fossato Lounge in Kenilworth on Saturday (June 29).

Fossato is Italian for moat – which the company says is a nod to Kenilworth Castle.

Fossato Lounge is set to open this weekend. Photo by Fossato Lounge

Loungers says it has transformed the former Shakespeare's Hospice charity shop in Abbey End using heavily patterned wallpapers, oversized vintage sofas, lounge chairs, and artwork.

Planning permission to turn the former shop into a restaurant was given the green light by Warwick District Council last year.

Fossato Lounge will have an all-day menu featuring everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet having with their own menus.

The company has also added a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening Fossato Lounge in Kenilworth.

"Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Fossato Lounge.”