New café at Newbold Comyn cycling hub in Leamington is available to rent

A new café at the Newbold Comyn cycling hub in Leamington is available to rent.

Property agents Bromwich Hardy has but the café up for rent for £20,000 per annum.

The café is based at the former golf shop building at Newbold Comyn, which has just undergone a refurbishment and been turned into a cycle hub.

The new cycle trails are close by, as well as the Newbold Comyn Arms pub, with walking areas leading to the Leam Valley Nature Reserve – part of the 300-acre Newbold Comyn Country Park.

The new cycle hub building at Newbold Comyn. Credit: Bromwich Hardy.

Work on the former golf course to create a series of "family friendly” cycle trails, including a learn to ride area for those new to mountain biking, was completed last summer.

David Penn, a partner with Bromwich Hardy, said: “This exciting opportunity at the heart of Newbold Comyn Country Park will be the only café on site.

“The new café forms part of a refurbished block of traditional brick and tile construction which also accommodates the new cycle hub, together with unisex WC, baby changing area and the plant room.

The new cycle hub at Newbold Comyn. Credit: Bromwich Hardy.

“The café extends to 473 sq ft and will be provided to mainly open plan shell finish.

"To the front will be a paved seating and dining area, with ample visitor parking as well as two designated spaces.

“The WC and baby changing facilities will be managed and maintained by Warwick District Council.

“Catering rights are available to a new tenant for the sale of hot and cold, non-alcoholic, drinks and snacks such as cakes, chocolate, sweet and savoury bars, crisps, sandwiches, filled rolls and paninis, ice creams and ice lollies.

“Any other food items would need the express permission of the landlord.

“The building will be provided in a shell state within the new tenant providing their own fixtures, fittings and furniture, including kitchen facilities.”

Mr Penn added: “The Newbold Comyn Country Park is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"The new tenant will also be expected to keep the café open throughout the year, on Saturdays and Sundays between 1 October and the Thursday before Easter Friday, from Monday to Sunday from Easter Friday until 30 September.”