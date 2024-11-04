Leamington professional boxer Lewis Williams makes appeal for gym sponsorship

Leamington heavyweight professional boxer Lewis Williams has made an appeal to help safeguard the long-term future of the community gym which trained him.

Lewis, who historically won gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 before winning on his professional debut against Lamah Griggs at the weekend, is among those inviting local businesses to step up as sponsors to enable Cleary’s Gym to continue all aspects of its work.

He says he owes so much of his success to the sponsors of the non-profit facility, which has helped put him on the sporting stage.

He said: “As an amateur and now as a pro, sponsors have played a massive part in my journey.

Leamington boxing hero Lewis Williams is appealing for more sponsorship to help safeguard the long-term future of Cleary's Boxing Gym, which trained him. Picture supplied.

"Clubs earn enough to pay the rent, electric and buy a bit of kit, but without support from companies and individuals, I couldn’t have achieved what I have, and what I intended to as a pro.

“Boxers have to pay a subscription to England Boxing, we need the right kit and we need to be able to travel as part of our development.

"Yes, I had support from my family, but we couldn’t have afforded everything that was required.

"Cleary’s don’t charge loads to train, but they need to charge enough for them to pay the bills."

“Cleary’s keeps a lot of kids off the streets, the physical and mental health benefits for all its members is huge.

"It’s a community and national service that they offer.

"More people need to get behind what they do and support all the volunteers that make it what it is.”

Lewis Williams and sponsor David Blick of Warwickshire Gin Company. Credit: Mark Varney.

In signing up with Queensberry, 25-year-old Williams is the latest Edwin Cleary protégé to join the professional ranks following European champion Danny Quartermaine, in 2019.

The non-profit community gym was opened in 2007 by Edwin, who trained with Jack Turpin – younger brother of local boxing legend Randolph Turpin - before himself turning professional.

It has welcomed 300 members since moving into its new premises in Acre Close in September last year following a £100k crowdfunding campaign.

Current facilities include three boxing rings (one championship size), a media suite, small conference room, homework space, lounge area, and showers and changing facilities.

Cleary's Boxing Gym photo by Wayne Coles.

More crowdfunding plans have been brought forward to raise a further £250k for expansion next year, including a full cardio and weights gym, a second area for boxing (allowing two classes to run simultaneously), a bouldering wall, covered external paddle tennis court, conference and additional education rooms, an extension and upgrade to the car park and driveway and solar panelling.

But, immediate attentions are turning to the serious lack of sponsors which has put under threat the gym’s ability to offer wider training, career talks, work experience, apprenticeships and vocational courses as well as keeping up with ongoing running and maintenance costs.

Edwin said: “Sponsorship’s an integral part of grassroots boxing and our community.

“As well as everything else, it allows us to affiliate and train our volunteers with England Boxing, enter our boxers into competitions and host events to showcase our members’ talents, while allowing us to keep our membership fees as low as possible."

“I see it as a win-win scenario where clubs like Cleary’s receive much-needed funding and support, while brands enhance their visibility and reputation.

"By aligning with community values and contributing to local development, companies can foster loyalty and trust among their local base.”

To request a sponsorship pack contact Kurt Canavan at: [email protected]

Find out more about Cleary’s Boxing Gym here https://shorturl.at/5ACNR