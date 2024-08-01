New charity shop opens in Warwick town centre in partnership with the WI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new charity shop has opened in Warwick town centre.

Relationship support organisation, Relate, opened a new shop at 52 Market Place last Friday (July 26).

A launch event was held in collaboration with the Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) who are supporting the shop by encouraging members to volunteer and donate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relationship support organisation, Relate, celebrated the opening of its new charity shop in collaboration with the Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) who are supporting the shop by encouraging members to volunteer and donate.

Although the launch event was held in July, the shop has been trading since December 2023.

The Warwickshire WI has 88 individual institutes with activities taking place every week, including workshops, talks, and outings.

To mark the shop opening, WI members, including Sue Postlethwaite, chair of Warwickshire WI, organised donation bags of pre-loved items to the shop.

Jenny French, projects co-ordinator and mediator at Relate Coventry and Warwickshire, attended the event to inform guests about Relate’s services, including relationship counselling, sex therapy, family counselling, mediation and support for children and young people.

The opening of the new shop in Warwick. Photo supplied

Relate Coventry and Warwickshire currently supports 2,650 people in the area, with 60 per cent of their clients being children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, £1,500 was raised from sales on Friday and over the opening weekend, which will go towards supporting Relate's vital services.

Ffion Griffith, chair of Relate, said: "Our collaboration with the WI is a testament to our shared values of community, relationships, and friendship.

"With the WI's support, we're sure our shop will be a huge success, raising funds for vital relationship support services, such as counselling.

The launch event was held in collaboration with the Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) who are supporting the shop by encouraging members to volunteer and donate. Photo supplied

"I'd urge anyone in the Warwickshire area having a clear-out to donate your pre-loved items to us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeryl Stone, chair of the National Federation of Women's Institutes, who also attended the event said: "We're delighted to partner with Relate and to offer our merchandise in their shop.

"With a strong presence in Warwickshire, we encourage our members to support the shop through donations and volunteering.

"Our members always tell us that they find bundles of fun and friendship in our wonderful movement, and we welcome new women to join their local group and discover the best kept secret in their area for themselves."

The launch event was held in collaboration with the Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) who are supporting the shop by encouraging members to volunteer and donate. Photo supplied

Shop volunteer, Bobby Harper said: "I love volunteering at Relate's charity shop. It's a fantastic way to make new friends and interact with amazing customers.

"Knowing that the proceeds support counselling services for children, young people, couples, and families in Warwickshire and beyond is incredibly rewarding.”

The shop is also looking for donations and also volunteers.

To donate items, visit the shop at 52 Market Place or book a collection slot with the organisation: relatebooking.as.me/charityshopcollectionwarwick

For more information about volunteering, ask in-store or call: 01926 351194.

For more information about Relate go to: https://www.relate.org.uk/