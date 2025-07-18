New children’s activity trail highlighting Warwick's military history launched for summer holidays

A new children’s activity trail has been launched in Warwick for the summer holidays. Photo supplied

A new children’s activity trail highlighting Warwick's rich military history has been launched for the summer holidays.

The free activity passport has been created by The Warwick Military Heritage Network and can be collected from the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) in Jury Street.

Children then visit the venues to learn more about the town’s military history, answer the questions in the activity passport and then return it to the VIC to collect a free goody bag.

After completing the passport by visiting the venues, children will be able to claim a free goody bag. Photo supplied

The goody bag includes branded items from the town’s venues including a notepad, bookmark, pen, pencil, sticker, medal and badge.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities, said: “Warwick has a rich military history so it’s fantastic to be able to bring all of this together in one place, so that our children and young people can find out more about the history of their town.

“No matter the weather this summer, the trail is a great opportunity to explore the fascinating venues in our town and entertain the kids while providing some excellent local knowledge.”

The activity passport is available to collect from from Saturday July 19 for the duration of the summer holidays.

Some venues are only open on weekends and bank holidays so visitors are advised to check the venue opening times before taking part.

The Warwick Military Heritage Network is made up of the military heritage museums and venues in the town including: The Lord Leycester, The Fusilier Museum Warwick, Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum, St Mary’s Church, Warwickshire County Record Office and Unlocking Warwick.

For more information about the network and the trail go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/warwickheritagetrail