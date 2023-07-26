The play area in Weston under Wetherley will feature a new aerial slide, swings, multi-play units, and a new sparkling butterfly panel, complemented with some of the existing play equipment.

Work is currently underway on the Weston under Wetherley play area on Sabin Drive, with new and refurbished play equipment soon to be ready for families to enjoy during the summer holidays.

The play area will feature a new aerial slide, swings, multi-play units, and a new sparkling butterfly panel, complemented with some of the existing play equipment. The toddler play area will also have new rubber safety surfacing.

How the new play area in Weston under Wetherley will look. Image provided by Warwick District Council

Construction is expected to be completed by the week of 7 August, providing families in the village with a brand-new play facility for the summer holidays.

The play area will be closed during construction, including the equipment that is currently in place.