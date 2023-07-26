There is no holding back the rise of this young up and coming Leamington rock band

Unchained, made up of music students Joe Burke, Ozzy Elliott and Sean McFadden from Royal Leamington Spa College, have been invited to the HMV Empire in Coventry to play at the venue’s Sessions night next month. They have also volunteered to play at charity festival MurphFest later in August having performed at Motofest in June.

As the name of a young up and coming Leamington rock band suggests, there is no holding back their rise towards successful careers in the music industry.

Unchained, made up of Royal Leamington Spa College music students Joe Burke on lead guitar, Ozzy Elliot on bass and drummer Sean McFadden, have been invited to the HMV Empire in Coventry to play at the venue’s Sessions night on Friday August 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These nights are only available to talented up and coming bands from in and around the city.

Unchained. Credit: Christine Lynne Burke Photography.

Joe said: “It’s a real privilege to be invited to perform, and we're grateful for the opportunity to share our music with a wider audience, anybody that likes live rock music would be interested.

"Get your ticket for free before they are all gone.”

In June, Unchained played at Motofest in Coventry and they have also volunteered to play at the forthcoming MurphFest event at Murphy’s Bar in Leamington next month to help raise money for several good causes.

Unchained playing at Motofest in Coventry in June. Credit: Christine Lynne Burke Photography.

Free tickets are available to watch Unchained along with Appocaholics, Wax Rats and Gutter Puppy at the HMV Empire.

The doors will open at 7pm and the event runs until 11pm.