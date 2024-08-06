Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new coffee shop in Leamington is set to hold a launch event this week.

Coffee shop chain Bewiched Coffee will be hosting the event on Friday (August 9) in it’s new site in the former H. Samuel unit, which will also attended by the company’s takeaway coffee cup mascots.

The company also has locations at the Leamington Shopping Park, in Heathcote and Balsall Common.

Bewiched Coffee on The Parade in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker

Matt Fountain, managing director and founder of Bewiched Coffee said: “This is our eighteenth site and the third high profile opening this year, with two more to come, including our second drive thru store.

“In terms of the aesthetics and historic location, the Leamington Parade site is up there with the best we have.

"The view from the window seats is unrivalled in Leamington town centre in our opinion, although we are of course a tad biased.

“It feels like a prime location and having looked at the Parade several times over the years, it is just fantastic to be up and running in this historic town.”

Richard Wagg, from Bewiched, added: “The store has come together beautifully and is an amazing space to people watch and work.

"Customers are loving all the natural light and views of the Parade.

“The team have all been training at the sister stores at Leamington Shopping Park and Rugby, so are now well versed in the Bewiched ways of working, with freshly roasted coffee and handspun shakes.

“With the soft opening on Sunday August 4, we saw really strong trade and now it is up to us to support the store team to consistently deliver a better experience than our more established competitors.

"We are confident we can do this.”