New coffee shop looks set to open in empty unit in Leamington town centre

A new coffee shop looks set to open at a currently empty unit in Leamington town centre.

On May 28, coffee shop chain Bewiched Coffee announced on Facebook it would be opening a branch in the town.

The company, which also has shops at Leamington Shopping Park, Heathcote and Balsall Common, is set to open in the former H.Samuel unit on the Parade.

Bewiched Coffee looks set to open at the currently empty unit in Leamington's Parade. Photo by Bewiched Coffee

According to the post, the shop is due to open “in a few months time” and that anyone interested in a job at the site should get in touch.

Speaking about the new site, Matt Fountain, founder of Bewiched Coffee, said: “We cannot wait to get started in Leamington Parade, an area that is steeped in history and beauty.

"Making use of a site that was going to sit empty for years to come, we know there will be many who question the logic of 'not another coffee shop' but this was an empty unit that drove nothing other than degrading the fabric of a city centre.

"Whereas an occupied site drives investment, jobs, footfall and prosperity.

“Town centres have evolved into places where people want to meet and connect, coffee shops are now woven into our habitual daily routines and facilitate much of that connection.

“We are also a bit different to the larger chains, with freshly roasted coffee and an engaged team.

“Bewiched are currently the highest rated coffee chain in the UK for team member satisfaction, via Glassdoor the employee feedback forum, we have a small but dynamic senior team and we have no physical head office.

"So we all work in our coffee shops every day and our vision is to 'create exceptional moments for our customers and ‘brewcrew'.

“Huge amounts of work go into fostering a culture that is positive to work in and over the last ten months alone our team have delivered in excess of 11,000 recognition moments to each other and we have won national awards for the service we provide.

“We look forward to creating great products and moments for our team and customers in Leamington for many years to come.”