A new council customer service hub has opened its doors at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

Warwick District Council has repurposed the shop at the historic town centre landmark due to the sale and closure of the council’s former Riverside House headquarters in Milverton Hill.

Last year, more than 2,000 people signed an online petition against this, demanding the council chose a “more suitable” location for the hub.

The new Warwick District Council hub at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Pictures supplied.

The new hub opened on Tuesday (April 9).

A Warwick District Council spokeswoman said: “The new hub offers local residents in person support and advice on a range of Council services. "There are also private areas available for those needing a one-to-one meeting with a member of staff.

“Open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4.30pm the new facilities are a welcome addition to the existing services located within the historic building, which include the public library, visitor information centre, theatre box office, art gallery and café.

“All customers wishing to visit the District Council in person should now come to the Royal Pump Rooms, following the closure of the Riverside House HQ.

"The council’s administrative offices at Saltisford, Warwick and Leamington Town Hall are not open or accessible for public enquiries.