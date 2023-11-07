New dementia service being set up in Leamington - here's when there will be free open days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new dementia care service is being set up in Leamington.

The Rainbow Care group, which was set up in 2014, will be running the pay-for day service.

A new dementia service being set up in Leamington. Photo supplied.

The group says the clubs are run by trained dementia experts who will oversee a “structured day that incorporates physical and cognitive elements that are widely accepted to slow progression of the disease”.

Director of the Warwickshire region, Rebecca Inglefield-Coombs, said: “This service truly is day care with a difference! The person-centered approach allows us to focus on activities that the club members love and we ensure there is a relaxed and informal environment.

"Members feel more like they are having a day out, rather than being ‘put into care for the day’ giving peace of mind to carers and allowing them to enjoy their valuable day of respite.

“The day clubs provide reminiscence, cognitive, sensory and creative activities ensuring a fun and stimulating day.

"We also bring in external entertainment and enjoy trips out to local attractions so that the clubs stay engaging and that our members truly get the most out of their day.”

The new club will be running at The Lillington Club, every Monday and Wednesday between 10am and 4pm from Monday, November 27.

Free open days will be taking place on November 20 and 22 from 10am to 4pm with everyone welcome to come and find out more about the service.