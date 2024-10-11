New Diwali light to be installed in Leamington to celebrate the Festival of Light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Diwali light will illuminate the top of the Parade in Leamington later this month, as the community celebrates the Festival of Light.

The Diwali light switch on event will take place on October 27, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Members of the Indian community will join together with people of all faiths in a celebration of unity and cultural diversity, to mark the start of the Diwali festivities.

Picture from the Diwali light switch on event in October 2023. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, and is observed all over the world by the Indian diaspora.

The event will feature a celebration of Indian heritage and culture, with a Dhol Tasha performance and Bollywood songs and dance.

The lights will be switched on by the Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Rob Margrave, Vice-Chairman Councillor Naveen Tangri, and community representatives at 7pm.

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts and economy, said: “I am so pleased that a new, bright and colourful Diwali light will now welcome and delight visitors to Leamington, celebrating the multicultural diversity of our town.

"Colours hold deep significance for many cultures and particularly for Diwali, and I would like to thank the local Faith Leaders, BID Leamington and Leamington Town Council for working with us on this.”

"I’m very much looking forward to joining the community in switching on this light and marking the start of Diwali together.”

Councillor Naveen Tangri added: “Last year’s event was such a great success, with hundreds coming together to show that Warwick District is united in its acceptance and celebration of other cultures.

"I look forward to welcoming everyone to the event for a diverse celebration of Indian heritage and culture.”