New drinks festival taking place in Leamington this week is set to showcase local producers

The festival will take place over four days.

A new drinks festival in Leamington will be showcasing local producers from across Warwickshire this week.

44 Café, Bistro and Bar is hosting the four-day event between Thursday and Sunday, including live entertainment from Jimmy Lapworth, Kirsty Ann, Rocky Road and Gareth John.

44 Café, Bistro and Bar in Leamington is hosting a four-day drinks festival this week. Photo supplied

Independent producers involved are hosts Windmill Hill Brewing Company, Leamington; Warwickshire Gin Company, Leamington; North Cotswold Brewery, Shipston; Slaughterhouse Brewery, Warwick; Shakespeare Brewing Company, Stretton on Fosse; Church End Brewery, Mancetter; Byatt’s Brewery, Coventry; Napton Cidery, Napton-on-the-Hill; Hogan’s Cider, Alcester; Pinnock Distillery, Kineton and Cana Wines, Leamington.

Sue Maindonald, of 44 Café, Bistro and Bar, said: “44 drinks festival is to showcase the bar, our brand, and how we are looking to continue with events and functions here.

“We like to support local brands and producers and have a good working relationship with all the brands we are showing over the four days.

“We have invited artists every day for our guests to enjoy while sampling the different drinks along with a menu of our chef’s choice and we are looking forward to having a great festival which we hope will become an annual event.”

Gavin Leach and Rob Singleton who run 44 Café, Bar and Bistro. They are now serving their Windmill Hill beers just a mile from their brewery where it is made, at Victoria Business Centre in Neilston Street. Photo supplied

The festival forms part of a new programme of events and live entertainment unveiled at the food and drink venue which opened in Leamington in March.

Those with an appetite for comedy and music will welcome the news that both are now a firm fixture on the menu at 44 Café Bar and Bistro, in Clarendon Street.

The events - which will also include other live performances such as dance, theatre and tastings as well as classes and networking opportunities - are being run in collaboration with OAF (Open Arts Festival) experience curators based in Leamington.

44 Café, Bar and Bistro is run by brewers Gavin Leach and Rob Singleton who are now serving their Windmill Hill beers just a mile from their brewery where it is made, at Victoria Business Centre in Neilston Street.

Food and drinks will also be available to purchase during the event.

The Drinks Festival takes place between 3-9pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday and between 12pm to 6pm on Sunday. Tickets are available on the door.