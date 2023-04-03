Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
3 minutes ago Thomas Cashman sentenced for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
19 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
25 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
27 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed

New EasterFest event coming to Leamington next week

It will feature stalls, rides and activities

By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

CJ’s Events Warwickshire will be bringing a new event to Leamington this Easter.

Read More
Fundraisers on final push to help raise money needed for new Barford community c...

EasterFest will be taking place on Monday, April 10 with arts and craft stalls, food and drinks stalls, activities for children, Punch and Judy shows, alpacas, face painting and children’s fair rides.

Most Popular
One of CJ's Events Warwickshire's previous events on the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography
One of CJ's Events Warwickshire's previous events on the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography
One of CJ's Events Warwickshire's previous events on the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We’re excited to be delivering a new event for Leamington.

"Events are crucial in combatting the struggles of decreasing footfall in our town centres and help the town not only increase footfall, but to also raise awareness of the town and businesses.

"It’s shaping up to be a great weekend to celebrate Easter weekend.”

The free festival will be taking place between 10am and 4pm and will take place on the Parade and in Warwick Street.

The Punch and Judy shows will take place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, with the alpacas will be roaming between 11am and 3pm.

For more information go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk

LeamingtonWarwickshire