It will feature stalls, rides and activities

CJ’s Events Warwickshire will be bringing a new event to Leamington this Easter.

EasterFest will be taking place on Monday, April 10 with arts and craft stalls, food and drinks stalls, activities for children, Punch and Judy shows, alpacas, face painting and children’s fair rides.

One of CJ's Events Warwickshire's previous events on the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We’re excited to be delivering a new event for Leamington.

"Events are crucial in combatting the struggles of decreasing footfall in our town centres and help the town not only increase footfall, but to also raise awareness of the town and businesses.

"It’s shaping up to be a great weekend to celebrate Easter weekend.”

The free festival will be taking place between 10am and 4pm and will take place on the Parade and in Warwick Street.

The Punch and Judy shows will take place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, with the alpacas will be roaming between 11am and 3pm.