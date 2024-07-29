Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new escape room will open at Hatton Country World near Warwick this weekend.

Nottah Temple ‘promises to take aspiring adventurers on a jungle expedition like no other’.

Teams of between two and eight people are invited to crack the codes and unlock all the secrets as they puzzle their way through a series of gameplay challenges in the adventure

The story of the escape room goes that In 1824 your long-lost relative, Lord Archington Harrow, the world-renowned explorer and his wife Lady Bessie first discovered an ancient temple.

The new Nottah Temple Escape Room at Hatton Country World. Picture supplied.

Hidden deep in the jungle, the intrepid explorers found a secret entrance which led them directly into the tomb.

Now inside this dark and mysterious chamber they discovered the place was full of gold and precious jewels. Lord and Lady Harrow, like all explorers, began to loot and stash the treasure.

But then the temple walls began to rumble, and the ground began to shake.

Little did they know they had released the curse of Queen Conteptua, a curse that will destroy anyone in the blood line of Lord Archington Harrow.

Now many years later, it is your quest to revisit the temple, return the stolen treasure back to Queen Conteptua and lift the

curse.

Players have 60 minutes to complete the task before the temple collapses and the treasure is lost forever.

Tulleys Escape rooms, established in Crawley, partnered with Hatton in 2019 to launch the two original games, Mutiny – a swashbuckling adventure to overthrow a bloodthirsty buccaneer - and The Oufitters – where you’re part of a special police task force to crack gangs in Prohibition Chicago.

Hatton Country World owner Johnnie Arkwright said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new room, which is only available at Tulleys Escape Hatton.

"The new experience has surpassed anything we could have imagined, a truly immersive treasure hunting experience.

“You have to see it to believe it.

"We look forward to explorers taking on the new challenge and trying to escape.

"Good luck.”

Nottah Temple is geared towards adults and teenagers and can be booked from August 2.