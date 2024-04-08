New exhibition at Fusilier museum in Warwick marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fusilier Museum in Warwick is marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day by holding an exhibition which highlights the role The Royal Warwickshire Regiment played in the historic Second World War operation, which took place in Normandy on June 6 1944.

The event at Warwick Courthouse on June 1 will include author and podcaster Peter Hart, exploring the Royal Warwickshire Regiment involvement in D-Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day will also include the launch of a new exhibition, Ashore We Stumbled – The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and D-Day, at the the Fusilier Museum which will present objects and stories surrounding the D-Day landings.

Items in the exhibition. Images supplied by the Fusilier Museum Warwick.

Both the event and exhibition will reveal poignant and powerful stories of bravery, tragedy, and humanity relating to soldiers of Birmingham, Coventry, and Warwickshire a dramatic highs and lows of the Normandy campaign. The museum will also present how D-Day is remembered through medals and medallions given to soldiers in the regiment after events. There will also be a presentation in the museum of drone footage of the route by the Royal Warwicks from the beaches into Normandy, making their valuable contribution to the ultimate liberation of Europe against the backdrop of the key turning point of the war.

The exhibition will provide fascinating insight through stories of the soldiers of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment on D-Day illustrated through some special artefacts from the invasion including striking items from the German adversaries including a horse gas mask and mine flag.

It will tell the account of the movements of the Warwicks and soldiers in their landing and advance across Normandy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be dramatically illustrated through a high-quality 3D diorama of the D-Day, which gives an exciting artistic insight into the battle. Additionally, visitors will be able to see actual steel helmets worn by some of the soldiers on the day which saved their lives when bullets ricocheted off and through them.

The exhibition will detail the advance into Normandy including the great battle for Lebisey, outside Caan.

Artefacts, photographs, and personal and official documents of the events will create a picture for visitors of the dramatic highs and lows of the Normandy campaign.

The museum will also present how D-Day is remembered through medals and medallions given to soldiers in the regiment after events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a presentation in the museum of drone footage of the route by the Royal Warwicks from the beaches into Normandy, making their valuable contribution to the ultimate liberation of Europe.

Chris Kirby, the museum’s general manager, said: “Commemorating the period before, during, and after the D-Day landings in Normandy, this exhibition will intrigue many, from military enthusiasts to the casually interested alike.

"It is a fascinating journey through the most critical period of WW2. It explores the personal history of soldiers in Warwickshire through one of the most widely captivating eras of recent history.”

‘Ashore We Stumbled– The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and D-Day’ exhibition is free to enter as part of the general museum admission.

The commemorative event on 1st June 11am – 3pm is £25 including a light lunch.