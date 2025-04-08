New exhibition at tiny art gallery in Leamington celebrates town twinning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An installation of memorabilia celebrating Leamington’s twinning relationships has been opened at the ArtBox on Clarendon Avenue.

The ArtBox is a mini community art gallery housed in a listed red K6 telephone kiosk next to Christchurch Gardens and could be one of the smallest art galleries in the world.

It is owned by Leamington Town Council and managed by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens.

The exhibition showcases the longstanding friendships between Leamington and its twinned towns of Sceaux in France, and Brühl in Germany.

Art Box in Leamington. Picture supplied.

It has been prepared in time for a visit of guests from Sceaux, who will be in Leamington this month, and celebrates over 50 years of cultural exchange and friendship between the towns.

Town twinning is an initiative set up after the Second World War to promote peace and goodwill between nations and communities.

Leamington’s bonds with Sceaux and Brühl have been ongoing for over 50 years, with the first charter signed with Sceaux in 1969 and the second with Brühl in 1973.

The Leamington International Twinning Society organises annual exchanges between Leamington and each of the towns.

Art Box in Clarendon Avenue, Leamington. Picture supplied.

The exhibition puts the spotlight on notable events in these twinning relationships, including the gifted red telephone box in Leamington Spa Platz in Brühl and the iconic Château de Sceaux in France.

Artwork was donated to Leamington for the 50th anniversary of the twinning with Brühl, including the celebratory bench in Jephson Gardens.

The exhibition serves as a wonderful reminder of the lasting friendships and shared history between the towns and celebrates the spirit of international connection.

The Twinning Society welcomes new members – further information can be found here https://www.leamtwinning.uk/.