New exhibition at Warwick museum tells story of Horace Boyer’s journey from India to Leamington in 1947

A new exhibition case has gone on display at a museum in Warwick telling the story of Horace Boyer’s journey from India to Leamington in 1947.

Louise Jennings, Horace’s daughter, has lent the items on display at the Market Hall Museum, which is part of the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire’s Our Commonwealth project.

The new display tells the story of Horace Boyer’s journey from India to Leamington Spa in 1947. Picture shows a photo Horace Boyer and a photo of the new display inside the Market Hall Museum. Photos supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

The family treasures first tell the story of Horace’s early life in Lonavala, India (near to present-day Mumbai).

Alongside attending boarding school, Horace was a champion athlete who competed in the then Indian Olympic Games and a selection of his winning cups can be seen.

At 17, Horace moved to the UK to take up an apprenticeship at the Standard Motor Company in Coventry, and later became an engineer at Automotive Products, Leamington.

Horace’s mother Daisy Boyer later joined him in the UK, with both settling permanently in Leamington, where Horace met Cubbington girl Beryl Rose.

Horace and Beryl married in 1957 and raised their family in the town.

Objects on display include an amethyst and quartz from the family farm in Lonavala.

Also showcased are prized elephant cufflinks always worn by Horace on special occasions - including on his wedding day, and a delicate gold and ruby watch owned by Horace’s mother Daisy.

Cooking is a motif that runs through family life, and on display is the family pestle and mortar. The display also tells the important role that pomegranates played in their kitchen.

There is also a new ‘smellscape’ to challenge visitors that reflects Horace’s favourite pastimes. And the adjacent digilabel includes some family photographs, including group photographs from the family of Daisy Boyer, all marking special family occasions.

Louise Jennings said: “I am so proud to see my dad’s amazing story on display. I have bought my 90-year-old mum to see the exhibition and she loved it.

"My brother Stephen, who sadly died recently, didn’t get to see it but I had told him what was planned and was able to show him some of the display panels, I know he would have been so proud too.”