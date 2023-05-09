Register
Scout from Warwick attends HRH King Charles III Coronation at Westminster Abbey

He was one of 50.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:29 BST

A young Scout from Warwick attended the coronation of King Charles III at the weekend.

Joshua Valle, an Explorer Scout, attended the coronation as part of a select group at St Margaret’s Church which is part of Westminster Abbey, also known as the ‘Church on Parliament Square’ in Westminster, London.

Members of the Scouts with Katy Perry at the coronation. Photo suppliedMembers of the Scouts with Katy Perry at the coronation. Photo supplied
Members of the Scouts with Katy Perry at the coronation. Photo supplied

Although the Scouts were in an adjacent building to where the coronation itself was taking place, they were still part of the ceremony.

After the coronation, Scouts greeted HRH King Charles III to wish him a long happy reign.

Joshua was one of the 50 Scouts selected to attend the coronation.

Joshua from Warwickshire Scouts said: "I was able to be a part of history. I feel incredibly lucky to be one of the few people who attended the private screening of the coronation service.

Joshua Valle an Explorer Scout from Warwick, attended the Coronation of HRH King Charles III as part of a select group at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, also known as the ‘Church on Parliament Square’ in Westminster, London. Photo suppliedJoshua Valle an Explorer Scout from Warwick, attended the Coronation of HRH King Charles III as part of a select group at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, also known as the ‘Church on Parliament Square’ in Westminster, London. Photo supplied
Joshua Valle an Explorer Scout from Warwick, attended the Coronation of HRH King Charles III as part of a select group at St Margaret's Church, Westminster Abbey, also known as the 'Church on Parliament Square' in Westminster, London. Photo supplied

"This would not have been possible without Scouts.

“Being a part of the Scout community continues to open amazing doors for me – which I am forever grateful for.

"As well as coming together to celebrate this momentous occasion, it was so great that we were able to support various activities and general management throughout the event.’

The 50 Scouts were selected to represent half a million others around the UK to thank them for supporting the running of the coronation.

Scouts supported the coronation by assisting with things such as; helping with crowd stewarding, supporting the public, route lining and first aid services.

The Scouts were also responsible for managing the crowds at locations such as the big screen in St James Park, Hyde Park, Green Park, and the Admiralty Arch.

