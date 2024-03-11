New exhibition launched at tiny art gallery in Leamington town centre phone box

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new exhibition has been launched at one of the World’s smallest art galleries, which is located in Leamington.

Supported by the town council, members of the Leamington in Bloom Group have put together a display of entries to its 2023 Leamington in Bloom photography competition to share with the town.

The photographs, which have the theme Hidden Green Leamington, are being exhibited at Art Box – a listed red telephone box next to Christchurch Gardens in Clarendon Avenue - until the end of April.

Leamington in Bloom Group preparing the latest exhibition in Art Box. Picture supplied.

The Leamington in Bloom Group works to achieve the highest standards in Leamington’s parks and gardens for entry into the Heart of England in Bloom competition.

The theme of Sanctuary for the 2024 Leamington in Bloom Photographic Competition has also been announced.

For a chance to win one of the three cash prizes, contact Kay Sheriston, deputy Town Clerk at [email protected] or on 01926 450906 for an entry form and further details.

The deadline for submissions is August 30.

Art Box is owned by Leamington Town Council and managed by Friends of Christchurch Gardens.

It is available, free of charge, for community or school exhibitions.

To enquire about availability, contact [email protected]