New fitness suite at Kenilworth School to open to the public later this month

A new fitness suite will be open to the public in Kenilworth later this month.

The fitness suite at the recently opened new Kenilworth School and Sixth Form in Glasshouse Lane will be open from Saturday December 16.

An open day will take place at the new suite to mark the opening on the day from 9am to 6pm.

The new KMAT Fitness Suite at Kenilworth School.

Hayden Abbott, CEO of the Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust (KMAT) said “We are delighted to open the KMAT Fitness Suite to the community.

“We extend an invitation for you to attend the opening event on December 16 providing an opportunity to tour our state-of-the-art gym and consider registering with us.

"We look forward to welcoming you.”

The equipment available at the fitness suite includes cardiovascular and resistance machines, squat racks/Smith machines and free weights.

There are no joining or cancellation fees, just a monthly rolling membership fee of £20 per month for adults and £15 per month for teenagers aged from 16 to 17.

The fitness suite’s operational hours will be from Monday to Friday from 17:45pm to 21:45pm and on weekends from 8:30am to 7pm.

Paul Flowers, KMAT’s leisure and lettings manager said: “We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new fitness suite.

"Through a collaborative effort with Origin Fitness, we’ve equipped the facility with cutting-edge gear.

"This fitness suite will not only serve the students, but also provide an affordable fitness experience for the community.”