Non-uniform day at Leamington school raised £800 for bereavement support charity

Campion School held the event in support of the Balsall Common-based Lily Mae Foundation, which was set up by Ryan and Amy Jackson whose baby daughter was stillborn at full-term.

A Leamington secondary school has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which gives support to bereaved parents.

In October, Campion School held a non-uniform day in support of the Balsall Common-based Lily Mae Foundation, which was set up by Ryan and Amy Jackson whose baby daughter was stillborn at full-term.

The event raised £800 for the cause, which is the most the school has raised for any charity in a single day.

Lily Mae Foundation Trustee Jack Taylor, Chair to the Trustees Geoff Heaps, Campion School Year 9 Ambassadors Jess and Veenisha and Headteacher, Jassa Panesar.

The Lily Mae Foundation aims to support families who have suffered the loss of a baby and wants to raise awareness of how regularly this tragedy occurs.