Non-uniform day at Leamington school raised £800 for bereavement support charity

Campion School held the event in support of the Balsall Common-based Lily Mae Foundation, which was set up by Ryan and Amy Jackson whose baby daughter was stillborn at full-term.
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:58 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:58 GMT
A Leamington secondary school has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which gives support to bereaved parents.

In October, Campion School held a non-uniform day in support of the Balsall Common-based Lily Mae Foundation, which was set up by Ryan and Amy Jackson whose baby daughter was stillborn at full-term.

The event raised £800 for the cause, which is the most the school has raised for any charity in a single day.

Lily Mae Foundation Trustee Jack Taylor, Chair to the Trustees Geoff Heaps, Campion School Year 9 Ambassadors Jess and Veenisha and Headteacher, Jassa Panesar.Lily Mae Foundation Trustee Jack Taylor, Chair to the Trustees Geoff Heaps, Campion School Year 9 Ambassadors Jess and Veenisha and Headteacher, Jassa Panesar.
Lily Mae Foundation Trustee Jack Taylor, Chair to the Trustees Geoff Heaps, Campion School Year 9 Ambassadors Jess and Veenisha and Headteacher, Jassa Panesar.
The Lily Mae Foundation aims to support families who have suffered the loss of a baby and wants to raise awareness of how regularly this tragedy occurs.

For more information about the Lily Mae Foundation and the services it offers to bereaved families visit the website www.lilymaefoundation.org

