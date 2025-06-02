New floating Mexican food boat is coming to waterways of Leamington

A hairdresser who gave up his business to serve burritos from a canal boat is bringing the ‘vibrant’ dining experience to Leamington this week.

Skipper Liam and his trusty companion Dolly the dog will be mooring The Burrito Boat on the Grand Union Canal outside The Union student accomodation from Friday to Sunday (June 6 to 8) serving burritos, tacos, and nachos from 3pm to 8pm (Friday), noon to 7pm (Saturday) and noon to 5pm (Sunday).

Liam retired from his hairdressing shop at the age of 39 to live full-time on the 64ft narrow boat and to travel from place to place serving food Mexican food.

The food, which averages £12 for a main course, has so far gathered rave reviews from customers.

The menu changes every week.

Liam said: “Join us for a Mexican street food adventure, with the freshest homemade food, vibrant colours and sizzling flavours.”

You can follow the boat on Facebook here and on Instagram here