The gym is hosting free sessions during April and May

A new gym and martial arts centre has recently opened in Kenilworth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CrossFit Time Keeper, which is based at the Bridge Works off Farmer Ward Road, opened earlier in April with a ceremony with the Mayor of Kenilworth Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke.

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke, cutting the ribbon alongside Jack Hill head CrossFit Coach, Coach Tom and head martials arts coach Steve. Photo supplied

Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright also visited the new site at the end of March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Hill, head CrossFit coach, said: “This is our first site in Warwickshire and it has been a very exciting and whirlwind experience changing our premises space from a carpet shop to a gym.

"Steve is the head martial arts coach at the site and he has played football for the England visually impaired team and medalled for the Great British Team in visually impaired Judo.

"Coach Jack has been coaching CrossFit for seven Years and is CrossFit level two coach and recently took part in the Queens’ baton relay for his work with special needs athletes and children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mayor of Kenilworth took part in a session lead by coach Tom. Photo supplied

“During our opening on April 1, the Mayor took part in a TomFit session taken by Tom an aspiring coach with Down Syndrome. Samantha was certainly put through her paces.

“We would like to thank all the support we have currently received from the community and invite anyone who is interested to get in touch and come and try one of our excellent classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are offering free fitness classes on Wednesday evenings 5.30pm to 6.30pm and Saturday mornings 9am to 10am through April and May.”

For more information about the gym go to: https://crossfittimekeeper.com/ and for more information about the martial arts at the site go to: https://turbomma.uk/