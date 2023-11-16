New head chef joins hotel in Leamington
A Leamington hotel has recruited a new head chef with extensive Michelin experience.
Keiron Stevens has joined Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa at its 3 AA Rosette restaurant The Dining Room and the Orchard House Café, alongside overseeing catering.
He takes on the role following the retirement of chef Simon Haigh after more than 21 years with Eden Hotel Collection.
Keiron said: “Mallory Court has an incredible reputation and when the opportunity arose to take up the mantle from Simon, it was something I couldn’t pass up.
“My main focus is good food that makes people happy, creating super tasty dishes that are well executed using quality seasonal produce.”
“I’m really looking forward to putting my stamp on The Dining Room, building on its strong reputation and elevating it as the place to be in Leamington for great food in a relaxed setting.”
Kerion arrives after almost two years as head chef at Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa in the Cotswolds, and previously worked as head chef at Adams in Birmingham where he maintained its Michelin star.