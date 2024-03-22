Pictured outside The Court House with St Mary’s Church in the background, left to right: Chris Kirby, General Manager, The Fusilier Museum Warwick, Andrew Brough, Guide at St Mary’s Church, Cllr Sidney Syson, Chairman of Warwick District Council, Brother Ken Browne, former Irish Guard and Brethren at The Lord Leycester, Dr Heidi Meyer, Master of The Lord Leycester, Cllr Oliver Jacques, Mayor of Warwick, Lesley Langdon, Secretary of the Royal Naval Association Warwick Branch, Philip Wilson, Trustee and Archivist at The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, Sharon Forman, Archivist at Warwickshire County Record Office and Christine Shaw, Warwick War Memorial. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

A new heritage trail that takes people on a tour of Warwick’s military museums has been launched.

The ‘Warwick Military Heritage Trail’ provides both visitors and residents with eight locations to visit, charting the history of the Regiments that made their home there, and honouring the men and women that gave their all for their country – giving visitors the chance to walk in the footsteps of those who came before.

Venues include:

• The Fusilier Museum Warwick

• The Lord Leycester

• The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars

• St. Mary’s Church

• Warwickshire County Record Office

• The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum

• Warwick War Memorial

• Commonwealth War Graves (Warwick Cemetery)

The free leaflet is available from the Visitor Information Centre on Jury Street, Warwick, as well as from all the museums and venues listed on the trail.

The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum and The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars both reopen on Friday March 29.

Cllr Sidney Syson, chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “Warwick is uniquely placed for having such a concentration of fascinating museums, buildings and places that celebrate its military history just a short walk from each other.

“It’s exciting to see the launch of this trail to raise awareness and connect these venues together on an educating journey through the town’s history.”

Cllr Oliver Jacques, Mayor of Warwick, added: “Warwick has a rich military history so it’s fantastic to bring all of this together in one place so visitors and townspeople alike can find out more about our town, its history and the important work of our museums in preserving it.”

The launch of the trail coincides with the formation of the Warwick Military Heritage Network, featuring all the venues in the town presenting a military offer.

The network’s mission statement is “to publicise and promote Warwick’s military heritage, to enhance the town’s tourist offer and to encourage learning and education on this part of our County’s history”.

Retired Lt. Col. John Rice, chair of trustees at the Fusilier Museum Warwick, said: “This new heritage trail map for Warwick reflects the remarkable range of military heritage contained within the county town.

"With one of the strongest cultural offers of its kind outside London, the trail marks a new chapter of collaboration between local military heritage organisations to support Warwick's tourism offer and increase the numbers of visitors to the town.”

Cllr Pam Redford, Warwick District Council’s armed forces champion, added: “The launch of this trail is just the beginning of a year of wonderful events and celebrations in Warwick District, that will bring communities together to give thanks and pay tribute to our Armed Forces community.

“We’re excited to be taking part in the D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations on Thursday June 6 with a beacon lighting at Newbold Comyn, and we’ll be bringing our much-loved family friendly Armed Forces Day event to St Nicholas Park on Saturday June 29, so get the dates in your diary and join us as we support our Armed Forces.”