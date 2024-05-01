New hub for local artists officially opens at Warwick's Visitor Information Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new hub for local artists has officially opened at Warwick's Visitor Information Centre.

On April 25, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, officially opened the new artists hub at the centre inside the Court House in Jury Street.

Left to right shows: Paula Fletcher a member of staff at the Visitor Information Centre, the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre. Photo supplied

The team at the centre is working with 23 local artists and currently there is a range of art on display including pottery, jewellery, paintings, slate tiles and many other ranges to see.

Liz Healey, manager at the Visitor Information Centre, said: “It was a very successful evening with the Mayor of Warwick welcoming the local artists and cutting the ribbon to open the local artists hub.

"We had members of the public popping in too throughout the evening.

“If you are a local artist interested in displaying your work here please contact Paula Fletcher on 01926 492212 or [email protected].

"Space is limited but we are looking to expand due to the very positive feedback we are constantly receiving from local residents and of course, visitors to the town who are here for the first time.”

“There is always lots going on at the centre.

"The much-loved model of the runaway tram is back on display, our next craft fair is on June 1 and we will also be putting on a D-Day exhibition with the help of Ashley Garrison-Brown and the teams from the military museums in Warwick.

"A new leaflet, the Warwick Military Heritage Trail is also available and we are continuing our community coffee mornings on Mondays.”