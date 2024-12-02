New 'immersive experience' will bring Kenilworth history back to life for residents and visitors

Visitors to Kenilworth Abbey will be able to journey back to the 16th century with the launch of an augmented reality (AR) experience.

Using their smartphones or tablets, guests will be able to unlock a vivid reconstruction of the abbey’s storied past, witnessing its architectural grandeur, the daily lives of its residents, and pivotal moments in history.

The blend of technology and heritage offers a way to connect with the abbey’s history, allowing visitors to explore interactive scenes, hear stories from historical figures, and immerse themselves in Tudor England.

Kenilworth Town Council said a new augmented reality visitor experience will be coming to Abbey Fields by October 2025.

In 1538, the St Mary’s Abbey that had been in Abbey Fields for more than 400 years, was destroyed on the orders of King Henry VIII. Today, all that remains are the ruins of the gatehouse and a guest hall.

Thanks to a grant of £98,500 from the HS2 Business and Local Economy Fund (BLEF), the Abbey Fields Augmented Reality project, AFAR, will combine the real-world and computer-generated 3D content to recreate the sights and sounds of the Abbey as it was in 1500.

This project is a collaboration between Kenilworth Town Council, Warwick District Council, English Heritage, Kenilworth Historic and Archaeological Society, Friends of Abbey Fields, Kenilworth Abbey Advisory Group, and Harry Sunley Memorial Project.

Professor Alan Chalmers, Mayor of Kenilworth, who is leading the project, said: “Before King Henry VIII, the Abbey was such an integral part of Kenilworth.

"Now, 486 years after it was destroyed, thanks to modern technology, this part of Kenilworth’s rich heritage is being brought back to life for visitors to experience and enjoy.”

Councillor James Kennedy, leader of Kenilworth Council said: “Kenilworth is currently undergoing a lot of disruption from the nearby HS2 works.

"Thanks to this BLEF funding, AFAR gives a new, exciting reason for visitors to come to Kenilworth and enjoy all what we have to offer, despite the disruption.”

Town Clerk, Maggie Field, added “AFAR will engage with the people of Kenilworth, a number of whom will be included in the experience, authentically re-enacting the daily tasks of 1500.”

The Abbey Fields Augmented Reality project is one of over 300 initiatives to be granted funding from HS2’s Business & Local Economy Fund (BLEF) and Community & Environment (CEF) Fund.

HS2’s community and business funds are administered by independent community charity Groundwork UK.

A total of £40 million in funding is available to organisations delivering projects in communities directly affected by the construction of HS2 between London and the West Midlands.

Greg Ward, funds manager for HS2 Ltd, added: “The Abbey Fields Augmented Reality project is a very creative and unique initiative, which will celebrate Kenilworth’s rich heritage while boosting the local economy.

“We’re delighted to provide support for the project through the HS2 Business and Local Economy Fund.

"With the project now getting underway, we look forward to next year when this truly immersive experience will be unveiled to local people and help to increase visitors to the area.”