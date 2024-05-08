New independent shop selling home and garden products opens in Leamington town centre
A new independent shop selling products for people’s homes and gardens and other quirky items opened in Leamington town centre over the back holiday weekend.
49 Parade opened at the unit formerly occupied by a branch of stationary supplier Smiggle in The Parade on Monday (May 6).
Terrence Sinclair, the shop’s owner, said: “It’s for people looking for new things for their gardens, home plus lots of other quirky items.”