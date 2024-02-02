New industrial units in Southam have now been completed. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

New industrial units at a business park in Southam have now been completed.

Sucham Park, which is 42,200 square foot, is the first project from Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG).

WPDG was formed two years ago by Warwickshire County Council for its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights.

Warwick-based MCS Group has completed the construction project located at Holywell Business Park, which forms part of the established Kineton Road Industrial Estate in Southam.

The site features 10 electric vehicle charge points and roof-mounted solar panels.

The site is expected to create 100 jobs and has seen its first tenant move in – RMF Installation and Services.

Councillor Peter Butlin, deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for finance and property, added: “Seeing the successful completion of Sucham Park with its first tenant already in place is brilliant news and pays testament to the hard work of Warwickshire Property and Development Group.”

“Sucham Park is a brilliant example of a high-quality development that provides expansion potential for companies and employment opportunities for local people.”

Rob Andrews, head of development at WPDG, said: “This is a major milestone for WPDG and we’re excited to be celebrating the completion of our first direct delivery project.

“In a little over a year we have transformed a vacant development site into an industrial scheme which is providing high-quality space for businesses of a range of sizes.

“It has been fantastic to partner with MCS to deliver this scheme on time and on budget, working with MCS has allowed us to ensure that the scheme’s economic benefit has stayed in the region at every stage of the process.

“There is a need across Warwickshire for high-quality small unit space to help businesses to stay, grow and thrive in the region. Sucham Park provides that space while also strengthening the industrial offer in Southam.”

James Currie, of MCS Group, said: “We’re really pleased to have been involved with this project for WPDG, as compared to the majority of our projects this is virtually on our doorstep.