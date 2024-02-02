Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community in the Warwick district has helped raise money for two good causes.

Leamington Morrisons customers helped raise funds for Together for Short Lives and the Coventry Corsairs.

Leamington Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson presenting a cheque to the Coventry Corsairs. Photo supplied

Coventry Corsairs describes itself as an LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby club who play in the IGR Northern Merit League.

The supermarket teamed up with the Corsairs, to raise the money and held a fundraiser in store with Kenilworth fundraiser Margaret Kite collecting donations and a tombola.

Together they raised more than £600, which was split between the two causes.

Alex said: “We are thrilled with our amazing customers who never disappoint.

"We aim to make sure we showcase our local charities in store as we know local charities mean a lot to our customers.

"We will be working closely with the Corsairs this year to help bring awareness of the team and also funds for them to keep playing and giving our LGBTQ+ community a safe space and a way to make new friends.

"I have now been to see 4 games and to see the bond they have is amazing and they bring a real sense of friendship. We have also been able to supply them with drinks to keep them hydrated and also cakes for them to use to raise funds for them.

"We are also so thankful for the support the team has done for us as they have been true supporters to our charity partnership.

"The work we do together is fantastic and the passion they bring to us is great. We are so thankful for all they did for us over Christmas ".

Chair Rob Poulton said: “We thank Morrisons and in particular Alex for giving us the opportunity to raise funds for our club.

"The money raised helps us continue to offer an inclusive and safe space for people to enjoy both contact and touch rugby."