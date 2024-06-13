New international music project featuring creative people from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth launches first song

The Lot Lorien Duo. Photo supplied

A new project that features a range of people from creative sectors from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth has been launched.

The project, called “Lot Lorien Duo – Music for youngsters and music lovers”, sees the international musicians of the band Lot Lorien work with local authors, artist, musician and performers of various nationalities.

Lot Lorien Duo is a British based contemporary-folk project combining, British, Bulgarian and Eastern European “folklore spirit” with classical music, jazz and some elements of progressive rock.

The band was founded in 2022 in Leamington and is a “new reincarnation” of the band’s previous formats: “Lot Lorien” (1998-2014) and “Lot Lorien with Jake Wilson” (2019-2021).

This week the first song and the video clip from the new project, called “Dream Animals”, was released.

Speaking about the project, band membes Kiril Georgiev and Adam Jurewicz said: “Our new project combines, again the creative efforts of local authors, artist, musician and performers of various nationalities (from Bulgaria, Poland and the UK) located in Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick – a wonderful example of the unique and vibrant creative environment in our local area.

“This “creative spirit” literally led to the creation of “Dream Animals”.

“By chance we met Diane Maybey in Warwick, who was painting a picture of red poppies.

"She sent us the pictures and the lyrics from her book “Dream Animals - Bedtime Story” (recently published in the UK) and that was the beginning of this exciting musical journey.

“This song is our humble, cordial gift to all children (small and grown up) in the UK and the whole world with the hope of bringing peace, light and beauty in these difficult and turbulent times for all of us.

"We deeply believe that ‘The Best is Yet to Come’.”

Diane, who is an artist, children’s author and illustrator and a child psychotherapist, created ‘Dream Animals’ as a bedtime story. She has a studio in Worcestershire.

Speaking about the song, she said: “This has been a joyful collaboration. I’ve enjoyed the words and images finding a new breath of life in the lovely music.”