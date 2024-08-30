Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new kitchen company has opened its design studio in the heart of Leamington.

Leamington Kitchen Company is run by husband and wife team Tom and Amanda who bring over two decades of experience in interior design, construction management and retail buying.

With Leamington as their home town, choosing the new design space in Regent Grove was an easy decision.

A new kitchen company has opened its design studio in the heart of Leamington. Photo supplied

Amanda said: “Our home is Leamington where we are raising our family, and we are so excited to bring affordable, beautifully crafted bespoke kitchens to more people.

"We prioritise sustainable and ethical business practices that are kind to your budget and our planet.

"From our studio, we create kitchen spaces that are both classic and current, using responsibly sourced materials, supporting independent British craftsmanship, as well as planting a tree for every kitchen sold.

“Our promise is to deliver well-considered design, personalised service, responsibly sourced materials, and exceptional value for money. It’s something we believe has been missing from the industry for a while now”