New Korean-inspired restaurant serving 'feel good food' opens in Leamington

Korean-inspired Grounded Kitchen has opened in Leamington. Photos by Ground Kitchen

A new Korean-inspired restaurant is opening in Leamington today (Tuesday July 26).

Grounded Kitchen is opening in Warwick Street and specialises in ‘feel good food’. This is the company’s eighth store.

The restaurant will offer made-to-order ‘nourish bowls’ – which are made up of fresh vegetables, on a bed of rice, infused with a range of marinades.

There are also vegetarian and vegan options.

Alongside the ‘nourish bowls’, there will also be SsamBaps and Korean Bao.

Ralph Llanwarne, Grounded Kitchen’s franchise director, said: “We’re very excited about opening our first store in Leamington.

"We pride ourselves on delivering meals so tasty that people forget that our basic focus is on a healthy balance, and we are delighted that the local community will now be able to experience our Korean Nourish Bowls at Grounded Kitchen for themselves.”

“So, if you're a fan of clean eating and want to enjoy delicious and nutritious dishes – or simply love sampling new flavours – make sure you try Grounded Kitchen’s feel good food.”

The new site will seat 22 diners when open and create up to 15 new jobs in the area. Food will also be available through Deliveroo.

Store opening hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am to 8.30pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from: 11am to 9.30pm and Sunday from 11am to 8pm.

For the first month of opening, the Grounded Kitchen Leamington team are offering 20 per cent off people’s first order online at groundedkitchen.com with code RLS20.