New Leamington charity helping people struggling with addiction is appealing for help finding a landlord

A new charity in Leamington which aims to house people struggling with addiction issues and support them into recovery is appealing for help in finding a landlord.

New Chapters founder Yvonne McKinnon and trustees Susan Rutherford and Jonathan Chilvers said they recognised the need for this project through many years of working in the homelessness sector.

Left to right shows: New Chapters founder Yvonne McKinnon, and trustees Susan Rutherford and Jonathan Chilvers. Photo supplied

Due to the reduction in government funding for drug and alcohol services, they said this had a major negative impact on opportunities for individuals to find recovery, reducing the availability of drug rehabilitation beds.

The charity will provide the support needed for individuals to become drug free – working with relevant agencies.

The team behind it said it will address residents’ addiction through a three-stage program which individuals can access for up to two years.

The third stage is helping individuals integrate back into the community.

Founder Yvonne McKinnon and trustee Susan Rutherford. Photo supplied

Project manager and trustee Yvonne McKinnon said: “The positive effect on the community will include fewer hospital admissions, fewer people dying from addiction, rebuilding broken families and reduced local crime.

“We are now at the final stage.

"Through hard work and determination to succeed we have raised sufficient funds to launch and sustain the initial costs of the project.

"We are also lucky to have a number of generous donors who believe in what we are doing.

“We were poised to open our doors in October, having recruited support staff, and started interviewing potential residents.

“Unfortunately, the landlord withdrew at the last minute, leaving us with staff on hold and residents waiting for beds.

“There are many empty properties in Leamington and we are appealing to all landlords who have large seven bed (minimum) HMO properties who would be willing to rent a suitable property to the charity.

"This has proven to be the most difficult part of our journey so far, and yet it really shouldn’t be with so many potential empty properties in the area.

“New Chapters has an experienced board of trustees who would welcome the opportunity to work with a local landlord for our mutual benefit and for the benefit of the community."