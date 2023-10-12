TV host Alison Hammond supports family fun day in aid of Warwick children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TV host Alison Hammond was among those who turned out to lend their support to a family fun day in aid of a Warwick children’s charity.

The event, organised and hosted by Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club in Solihull, raised more than £2,500 for Molly Ollys and was attended by more than 200 people.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Ollerenshaw and Alison Hammond pictured with charity mascot Olly The Brave. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many competed in a parents and kids cricket competition as well as sack and egg and spoon races. Other children’s activities included face painting and bouncy castles.

Hammond, the well-known Brummie co-host of the BBC’s Great British Bake Off and ITV’s This Morning, proved a big hit with visitors and helped keep spirits high when the weather suddenly turned bad.

Rachel Ollerenshaw, founder of Molly Ollys, said: “Alison popped in to draw the raffle which coincided with rain but many people wanted to stay and brave the rain to have their photo with Alison and take time to hear me talk about the charity.

“She was lovely, she was just like she is on TV, full on energy, bubbly and funny. She drew the raffle in the pouring rain and managed to pick out her own ticket which was quite funny.

Rachel Ollerenshaw pictured with the team from Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club who helped to organise the day. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She just generally made the occasion a bit of a laugh with her quips and comments.

“Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club is a great club and they have supported Molly Ollys in a variety of ways over the years.

"We are very grateful to all the organisers, the food vendors who donated some of their takings on the day and to everyone who attended and made it a genuinely, really fun-packed day.

"The day raised a tremendous amount as well as greater awareness of our work. It was also a great showcase for the newly refurbished club house.

Alison Hammond with Chickle Graze, one of the food vendors who donated some of their proceeds on the day. Photo supplied

"Thank you to everyone involved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer and marked its tenth anniversary last year.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.